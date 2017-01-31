Good evening all. Definition of Maturity: Merriam Webster's

1: the quality or state of being mature; especially : full development <the maturity of grain> <maturity of judgment> <lacks the wisdom and maturity needed to run the company>

2: termination of the period that an obligation (see obligation 2c) has to run

Definition 1 example should probably be changed to <lacks the wisdom and maturity to run the country> (My inaugural turn out was bigger than yours, I lost the popular vote because of voter fraud, only I can help this country, I will release my tax returns, Mexico will pay for the wall)

As a life long Democrat, 65 years old, I totally accept the results of this election, probably the result of my age, not my maturity.

All kidding aside, the beauty of this country is that it allows for diverse opinions and open demonstration of those opinions. The freedom of the press is one of the fundamental elements of democracy in this country. The election and transition is over. Now is the time to govern equitably and fairly for all.

Bill Avery