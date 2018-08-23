Della Bernice (Polly) Burch Dempsey

Della Bernice Dempsey, 89, has gone to her final resting place as of Monday, August 20, 2018.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 24, at Beggs Funeral Home, Apalachee Chapel, at 3322 Apalachee Parkway in Tallahassee. The service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 25, at First Baptist Church of Lloyd, at 124 St. Louis Street in Lloyd, with burial at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery on South Highway 19 in Monticello.

A native of Edgewater in Volusia County, Della had resided in Monticello for over 35 years. Upon passing of her beloved husband, Doyle E. Dempsey, Sr., Della lived for periods of time with each her children, most recently in Merritt Island, FL with her Daughter and Son-in-law (Sharon and Barry Eller).

Della graduated Magna Cum Laude from Daytona Beach Community College and received an RN degree in May of 1972. She was employed by TMRMC in Tallahassee as the Staff/Charge nurse for 17 years; retired in 1989. Della served as the President of TMRMC Retirees Association until 1994. She was a member of Lloyd Baptist Church, attended Bethel Baptist Church in Cocoa, was an active member of the Merritt Island Daughters of the American Revolution, Rufus Fairbank Chapter, Satellite Beach and had served for 50 years with the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #167. Della will be remembered as a loving wife, a caring mother and grandmother and a strong Christian friend and advisor.

Della was the last surviving member of 14 children. She is survived by two sons: James Edward Dempsey (and wife Mylene) of New Smyrna Beach, Doyle Edward Dempsey, Jr. (and wife Kimberly) of Palm Harbor; a daughter: Sharon Dempsey Eller (and husband retired Lt. Col. Barry) of Merritt Island; five grandchildren: Paul Edward Dempsey, David Edward Dempsey (and wife Leslie), Doyle Edward Dempsey III, Keira Dempsey and Jess Cruikshank (and wife Molly); four great grandchildren: Liam Edward Dempsey, Henry Edward Dempsey, Rory Cruikshank and Oliver Edward Dempsey. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Lloyd Building Fund.

