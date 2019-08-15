Dellano Lewis Woody, 63, passed on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, at Memorial M.B. Church, in Monticello, with burial following in Byrd Cemetery. Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16.

A native of Jacksonville, Mr. Woody had lived in Monticello for several years before settling in St. Augustine. He was an accomplished mechanic. Survivors include his daughter, Kathy Woody (Anthony) Newbon; longtime friend-caregiver, JoAnn Whitfield; children he raised as his own: Johnny Williams, Roy Parrish, Trevoris Thompson and Marcus Larry; siblings: Milton, Wallace, Johnny, Clarence, Kenneth, Amanda and Priscilla Woody, and Gloria Woody Hill; four grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

