Delmos Derrick

Delmos Lamorris Derrick, 61, of Tallahassee passed on Saturday, August 5, 2017.

Memorial services are 2 p.m. Saturday, August 12, at Tabernacle M.B. Church. TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950 is serving the family.

A native of Columbia, SC, Mr. Derrick had lived in Tallahassee since 1988. He was a retired HVAC mechanic, having worked for Gallon & Sons Mechanical and the Icee Company.

Treasuring precious memories are his wife, Anita Parker Derrick; son, Robert (Nikkie) Derrick; grandson, Robert "Robbie" Derrick, Jr.; father, Robert Boyd; brother, Charles (Joyce) Derrick; sister, Charlene (Eddie) Ashley; and numerous other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his mother, Leola Taylor Boyd.

