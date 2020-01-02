Delores Freeman Kercher, age 91, passed peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at her home in Monticello, Fla. She was an active member of the Monticello Church of Christ and a devoted wife, mother, physician and friend. Delores was born on October 1, 1928 in Akron, Ohio, to Earl and Donnie Freeman.

She attended Freed-Hardeman College in 1944, where she met her first husband, Martell Petty, who later passed away while they were serving as missionaries in South Africa. Returning to the U.S., Delores graduated from the University of Akron in 1957 and was one of four women accepted into the Ohio State College of Medicine that year. While in medical school Delores met Raymond Kercher, whom she married in 1957 and lived with until the time of her death.

The Kerchers practiced pediatric medicine together for many years in Medina, Ohio and Klamath Falls, Ore. before eventually joining the USAF medical corps and relocating to Florida. She had been promoted to Lt. Colonel by the time she retired from active practice in 1984 in order to focus on her true passions: serving her Lord and her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her older brother Earl Freeman Jr.; an infant son; and a daughter. She is survived by her loving husband, Dr. Raymond Kercher of Monticello; by her sister, Lorene Kovats of Barberton, Ohio; by her children: Delanne Amonett of Colorado Springs, Colo., Sharalyn Smith of Monticello, Fla., Michael Kercher of Johns Creek, Ga., Donna Holden of Easily, SC., Paul Kercher of Atlanta, Ga., Timothy Kercher of Monticello and Kerri Kercher of Thomasville, Ga.; as well as by eight grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, Jan. 2 at 11 a.m. at the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel in Monticello, Fla., with a private burial following at the Tallahassee National Cemetery.

