Democratic Narrative

Good evening all. Again I have finished a wonderful dinner and read this fine newspaper. As a student of history I too would agree we have always been a nation of divided expectations. I have just finished reading Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton. An amazing work about about an amazing founder of this country. These men read the writings of classical history and new radical political theories. Their written response to political issues were lengthy and well thought out. They were not reactions to sound bites seen in the media or issued by political spin specialists. The founding fathers were true statesmen not politicians. They sometimes got it wrong but usually for the right reasons.

I for one am proud to be a citizen of this country and I will guarantee you I am neither a socialist or a Communist even if we differ in expectations. We should always be vigilant to protect our freedoms but have the wisdom to respect the the same freedoms of others. Most of all we should protect the weak and vulnerable in our community, country and world. That is not a statement of politics but is what makes us the greatest and strongest country on the planet.

Respectfully,

Bill Avery