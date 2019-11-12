Dennis A. Wolfe, Sr. (Wolfman) of Kissimmee and Monticello, Fla., age 66, died suddenly on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. He was in the area for his brother’s funeral in Middle Grove, N.Y., with his loving wife of 45 years, Linda, and his four-legged friend, Raven-May. Dennis was born on Sept. 4, 1953 in Schenectady, N.Y., and was the son of the late Philip and Genevieve (Kieru) Wolfe.

Dennis attended Burnt Hills Ballston Lake High School, where he played football and wrestled. Dennis and Linda were high school sweethearts, meeting at age 15. From then on, they were inseparable, taking on all life’s adventures together. He had a knack for playing Blackjack in casinos all over the world.

Dennis and Linda traveled all over the world, and all 50 states, a couple of U.S. territories, along with many of the Caribbean islands. Dennis’ favorite travel was in the motor home, but his first love was the automobile. In 1988, Dennis pursued his dreams and moved to Kissimmee, where he opened up Wolfman’s Rod Shop. Here, 1948 vehicles, muscle cars and hot-rods were transformed into outstanding show cars. The cars became a scene in the shop, the showroom and all over the streets of Kissimmee, Monticello and the world.

To know Dennis was to love him. He had so much love to give, even if he was rare to smile. Dennis will be greatly missed by friends and family alike. Dennis is survived by his high school sweetheart, Linda (McIndoe) Wolfe; his sister Cynthia (Wolfe) Duncan of Weiser, Idaho; his grandson Zackary A. Wolfe of Thomasville, Ga.; and his sisters-in-law Cheryl Wolfe and Gayle Wolfe of New York. Dennis is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and god-children.

Dennis is predeceased by his son, Dennis Wolfe Jr.; his two brothers, Philip A. Wolfe Jr. and Kenneth Wolfe and his loving Dixie Belle.

Dennis was a member of the First United Methodist Church, where he loved his church and church family. A service will be performed by Pastor Wayne Cook and church pastor Jon Brewster at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at First United Methodist Church, located at 325 W. Walnut St., in Monticello. Dennis will be laid to rest with his son at Oakfield Cemetery in Monticello.

In lieu of flowers, take a note out of Dennis’ book and spread some kindness, do a good deed, fix something or just make someone smile today.

