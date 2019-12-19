Deputies practice their horsemanship

Sheriff’s Office hosts equine training session for local law enforcement

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The deputies at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) don’t have any plans to begin a mounted division, but on Monday, Dec. 16, the deputies gathered in a rodeo arena at the Jefferson County UF/IFAS Extension Office in order to add a bit more horsemanship to their experience.

During an average day, a small-town, county law enforcement officer will be committed to caring for people; Jefferson County’s deputies stay busy keeping the people of Jefferson County safe and protected from harm.

However, every once in a while, these deputies will be called upon to assist some of the county’s four-legged residents, be this in an escaped livestock situation, a dangerous and feral animal or a case of animal abuse. While all of Jefferson County’s deputies have been trained to act and respond when dispatched to protect humans, very little training has been offered to instruct these deputies on how to respond during animal-related cases - especially cases that involve larger animals such as horses or cattle.

Two years ago, Rainbows Edge Equine Transition Center Director Roxanne Spear brought the need for further training to the attention of Jefferson County Sheriff Mac McNeill - and offered to help the JCSO obtain that much-needed education to the county’s deputies.

In the two years since, the JCSO has, in partnership with the Rainbows Edge Equine Transition Center, reached out to various state agencies and the state’s humane society in order to host a session that would provide training to Jefferson County law enforcement.

Through Rainbows Edge’s connections, the United States Humane Society was called in to assist and conduct training and on Monday, Dec. 16, the training session was finally held.

Beginning with a classroom session, deputies, and several animal control officers, as well as several members with the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office, state agricultural offices and the Tiny Acres horse rescue, gathered to learn about reporting animal abuse, writing abuse warrants and evaluating animal care.

After the classroom session, all participants met at the Jefferson County arena, which is located behind the extension office, for hands-on practice with two horses.

Snooki, a 40-year-old mare with the Rainbows Edge center, and Cochise, an 11-year-old gelding that is owned by one of the Rainbows Edge board members, were ready to help instruct the class on how to approach, handle and guide a horse.

Before the day had ended, all participants had become well versed in the standards of equine care, preparing for and executing an equine seizure following abuse or a lack of proper care, how to conduct interviews and collect evidence during an equine-related crime, and how to identify, approach and assess the care of a horse.

“We need this in every county,” said Rainbows Edge Director Roxanne Spear.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management, over 30 deputies, animal control officers and Florida state agents gathered at the Jefferson County UF/IFAS Extension Office on Monday afternoon - making the event a great success and leaving all who attended a little bit more prepared to care for Jefferson County’s horses and cattle.