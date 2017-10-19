Our County Commission is on an extremely destructive roll with the latest tax increase. The gas tax seems to be designed to run existing small businesses out of the county and to punish those who choose to support them. It will enrich the dealers in Thomasville and Tallahassee at our county’s expense. That tax increase, together with the property tax increase, appears to show a lack of understanding of our local economy. The commissioners seem to have developed a classic case of the “tax and spend” philosophy that has caused the electorate to mistrust government.

George M. Cole