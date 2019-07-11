DeVaughn Lewis, 72, of Lamont, Fla., passed away in Tallahassee on Monday, July 8, 2019. Viewing-visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 12, and funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, both at Mt. Morilla M.B. Church, with burial in the Church Cemetery after.

A lifelong resident of Lamont, DeVaughn was a farmer and member of Mt. Morilla. He is survived by his brother, Spencer Lewis, Jr.; sister, Sylvia Lewis; niece, Debra Campbell; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Related