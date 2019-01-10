Dicamba use changes in row crops

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has extended the registration of dicamba for over-the-top use of weed control in transgenic cotton and soybean now through 2020. Dicamba products approved for use on dicamba-tolerant crops include Engenia, XtendiMax, and FeXapan. In addition to the announcement, new restrictions were revealed that will be integrated into product labels. As always, it is extremely important that growers read the label and understand the changes regarding product use.

Only restricted use pesticide applicators with a Private, Public or Commercial pesticide license and the Row Crop category will be allowed to purchase or apply dicamba products on dicamba-tolerant crops. That means authorized purchasers on an applicators license will not be able to buy or apply these products (which can be done for other products). Everyone must now have their own license if they wish to buy or apply these products registered for use on dicamba-tolerant crops.

In order to obtain a pesticide license, an individual will need to pass both the CORE and necessary category exam (Private or Row Crop) with a score of 70 percent or higher.

• Private and Public Applicator Licenses - $100

• Commercial Licenses - $250

• An individual may add the Row Crop category to their existing commercial license for no cost by pass the exam with a score of 70 percent or higher.

Exams are administered at the Extension Office but please call ahead to schedule. The Jefferson County Extension Office is offering a pesticide license exam preparation class on January 30 at the Extension Office, located at 2729 W. Washington Hwy in Monticello. The CORE and Private Applicator/Row Crop Exam will be administered after each corresponding session. Those already holding a pesticide license can earn seven Continuing Education Credits (CEUs) (four in the CORE category and three in the Private/Row Crop category) by attending the full day training. The training will begin with registration at 7:45 a.m. The cost of the training is $20 for those taking exams and $10 for those attending for CEUs. To register and pay online, visit jeffpesticidetraining.eventbrite.com. For more information or to register by phone, contact Danielle Sprague at (850) 342-0187 or dsprague@ufl.edu.

In addition to having a restricted use pesticide license, applicators who intend to purchase or apply XtendiMax, Engenia or FeXapan will also be required to attend a statewide mandatory dicamba training. The statewide dicamba training is scheduled for March 20, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Jefferson County Extension Office. The training will address updates to product labels such as the post-emergence application window, number of applications, buffer zones, sensitive areas, application hours, record keeping, spray solution pH, and more. For more information, contact Danielle Sprague at (850) 342-0187.

