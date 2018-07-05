Dining with Diabetes Classes Start Again Soon

According to the American Diabetes Association, 9.4 percent of the United States population, around 30.3 million people, have diabetes and diabetes is the 7th leading cause of death the US. Of those 30.3 million people, approximately 7.2 million don’t know they have diabetes. Every year 1.5 million Americans are diagnosed. Another 84.1 million adults have prediabetes, a precursor to diabetes.

When diabetes isn’t managed, it can cause serious damage to your body and can shorten your life. Diabetes also significantly increases the risk for heart disease. That is why learning to manage diabetes through healthy lifestyle habits is so important.

We will be offering a Dining with Diabetes class series at the Jefferson County Extension Office located at 2729 W. Washington Hwy, in Monticello, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays starting on July 31.

The program consists of four sessions and a follow up class. Adults with type 2 diabetes or prediabetes and their family members, caregivers, and support persons are invited to participate.

Nutrition and physical activity are keys to managing your type 2 diabetes, but where do you start?

The Dining with Diabetes program can help. Designed especially for people with type 2 diabetes, this program will help you learn the skills needed to promote good health.

The program includes:

• Planning meals and snacks with delicious and healthy recipes

• Cooking demonstrations

• Meal sampling

• Hands on preparation of some recipes

• Motivation and support — connect with others who are living with diabetes

• Ideas for being more active

• Understanding of how diabetes affects your overall health

Dining with Diabetes will show you how easy it is to prepare delicious and healthy recipes for you and your family. Participants will learn about meal planning, but individualized meal plans or guidance will not be provided. Diabetics should see a registered dietician for individualized meal plans.

Past participants have said, “Get the word out about this program. This is a must for people with diabetes.”

“Being able to taste the food and see how easily it was prepared, and then getting the recipes was great.”

Multiple participants from the last class in Jefferson County also lost weight and lowered their A1C.

During the class you will learn about:

• Reading food labels

• Using a variety of sweeteners

• Using seasoning to replace salt

• The role of fiber in the diet

• The difference between various types of fat

• The importance of exercise

• Setting personal goals to manage your diabetes

. . . and more!

The class will include a full meal during each session. This class is sponsored by the Jefferson County Health department and there is no fee, but registration is required. Class dates are July 31, August 7, 14 and 21.

To register contact the UF/IFAS Jefferson County Extension Office at (850) 342-0187. The registration deadline is July 23 and the class will hold a maximum of 10 participants.

