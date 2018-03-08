Dirty Pecan draws in over 400 cyclers

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

Starting out on Jefferson's beautiful canopy roads, winding through long-forgotton dirt paths, traveling alongside sprawling farms and showing cyclers the marvel of North Florida and South Georgia's rural communities, the Dirty Pecan was an impressive success.

Pulling in over 400 cyclers for the event, the Dirty Pecan has garnered praise online at the event's Facebook page, from people who are just discovering Jefferson County to people reconnecting with the county's rural aspects.

Brick House Eatery supplied after-ride meals for the cyclers interested in purchasing food, and around $8,000 was raised for Jefferson's 4-H, according to event organizer Betsy Barfield.