Disaster preparedness tax free holiday

Rick Patrick,

ECB Publishing, Inc.

In an effort to help Floridians prepare for the upcoming hurricane season, which officially begins on Friday, June 1, Gov. Rick Scott has announced a sales tax holiday on certain items needed for disaster preparedness. The tax-free week begins on Friday, June 1, and will continue through Thursday, June 7. There are price limitations on qualifying items. The qualifying items and price limitations are:

• Selling for $10 or less: Reusable ice (reusable ice packs)

• Selling for $20 or less: Any portable self-powered light source (powered by battery, solar, hand-crank, or gas) such as: candles, flashlights and lanterns.

• Selling for $25 or less: Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers.

• Selling for $30 or less: Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, in the following sizes only (excluding automobile and boat batteries): AAA-cell, AA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt and 9-volt, Coolers and ice chests (food-storage; nonelectrical)

• Selling for $50 or less: Bungee cords, Ground anchor systems, Radios (powered by battery, solar, or hand crank) including two-way and weather band, Ratchet straps, Tarpaulins (tarps), Tie-down kits, Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths, and other flexible waterproof sheeting

• Selling for $750 or less: Portable generators used to provide light or communications, or to preserve food in the event of a power outage.

Note: Eligible light sources and radios qualify for the exemption even if electrical cords are also included.

For more information, please visit the Department of Revenue website at floridarevenue.com. You can also call the Department of Revenue, Monday through Friday at (850) 488-6800.