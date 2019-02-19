District Champs moving forward to State playoffs

Rick Patrick

ECB Publishing, Inc.

It has been a tough season for the Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) Lady Warriors varsity basketball team. Despite a 9-11 season record, the Lady Warriors did manage to end the regular season on a positive note by winning the Class 2A District One championship.

The Lady Warriors earned another district title as a result of defeating the Tallavana Christian School Lady Lions on Friday, Feb. 8. The Lady Warriors won the low-scoring game, 26-15. At the end of the opening period, the Lady Warriors held a close 4-3 lead. It was still anyone's game during the second quarter as the Lady Warriors opened their lead slightly during the second period and held an 11-9 advantage going into halftime.

Then, in the third period, the Lady Warriors went on an 11-0 scoring run to hold a 20-9 lead at the end of the third quarter. During the final period, the Lady Warriors were able to hold the Lady Lions at bay to secure the 26-15 victory.

With the win, the Lady Warriors earned their way into the Class 2A state playoff tournament.

On Thursday, Feb. 14, the Lady Warriors defeated the Lady Knights of First Coast Christian School from Jacksonville, 49-23.

The Lady Warriors established an early lead and ended the first quarter with a 9-2 advantage. The Lady Warriors expanded on their lead and by halftime were ahead 26-12.

The Lady Warriors continued to outscore the Lady Knights during the second half and enjoyed a 37-18 lead at the end of the third period.

That trend continued until the final buzzer sounded with the Lady Warriors winning the 49-23 contest and moving on to the next round.

With the win, the Lady Warriors advanced into the next round of the Class 2A championship tournament, where they faced the Lady Lions of Impact Christian Academy in the “Elite Eight” on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 6:30 p.m., in Jacksonville.