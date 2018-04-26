District Champs

Aucilla Christian Academ get to Sweet 16

Rick Patrick, ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) Lady Warriors have become a force to be reckoned with in Class 2A softball. For the fifth year in a row, the Lady Warriors are heading into the Florida High School Activities Association (FHSAA) state softball tournament.

In the previous four trips to the tournament, the Lady Warriors have come home with the State Championship Trophy twice. Last year, the Lady Warriors fell just short of winning a third championship in a row when they were defeated 2-1, in a dramatic championship game with Canterbury that went on for nine innings.

This year, the Lady Warriors made their way into the tournament by defeating the Lady Rattlers of FAMU High in short order. The Lady Warriors went out to a quick lead by scoring seven runs in the first inning. The Lady Warriors added eight runs in the second inning, leading officials to call it an afternoon when the Lady Rattlers failed to score in the top of the third inning. The Lady Warriors won the contest easily with a 15-0 shut-out.

Abigail Morgan picked up the win on the mound for the Lady Warriors with three innings of near perfect pitching. Morgan gave up no runs, zero hits, walked no batters and struck out eight. Morgan threw a strike percentage of .882.

The Lady Warriors will bring a 15-9 record into the tournament when they host the Regional Semi-final game on Thursday, May 3, at 7 p.m., in Aucilla. The opponent has yet to be determined.