Ditch the itch!

Protect yourself from NOsquitoes!

Rick Patrick

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The mild winter combined with recent wet weather means mosquitoes will be on the rise over the next several weeks. Mosquitoes are not only a nuisance, they can also pose several health risks for people and pets alike. There are ways to deal with these small but pesky pests, with the best and most effective being prevention. Here are some tips from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection on ways to avoid being bitten:

Use an effective insect repellent containing one or a combination of these active ingredients: DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol. Remember to follow all product label instructions. DEET is not recommended for children younger than two months old. Instead avoid exposing young infants to mosquitoes. While effective for short periods of time, citronella-based products such as “Skin-so-soft” are not as effective for longer periods of time. Don't waste your money on “repellant wristbands,” as laboratory tests have shown them to offer zero protection time.

Wear protective clothing such as long sleeve shirts and long pants. For extra protection, appropriately treat clothing with the insecticide permethrin. Again, be sure to follow label instructions.

Mosquito-proof your home with screens on windows and doors. Repair holes in screens in order to keep mosquitoes outside.

Eliminate ALL standing water. At least once a week empty and scrub, turn over, cover or throw out any items that hold water, such as tires, buckets, planters, birdbaths, flowerpots, or trash containers. Be sure to check both inside and outside your home, paying close attention to leaky faucets. It only takes a few drops of water to provide habitat for mosquito larvae.

Operat ing a ceiling fan can help keep mosquitoes at bay. Mosquitoes are weak flyers, so operating a fan will help keep flying mosquitoes out of the area.

There are ways to control mosquitoes through the use of mosquito-control products. Before using any products to control mosquitoes, it is the user's responsibility to read the label and apply the product only as directed. Remember, “the label is the law; deviating from the instructions is illegal.” If adult stage mosquitoes need to be controlled, there are several products available. Most of these are aerosols, foggers and coils and contain active ingredients known as pyrethrins or pyrethroids. Pyrethrins are plant-based insecticides that work by altering the nerve functions in insects. This causes the insect to become paralyzed and eventually die. Pyrethroids are synthetic pyrethrins and work in the same manner. Examples of pyrethroids are: allethrin, cypermethrin, permethrin, and tetremethrin. There may be others and their names commonly end with “thrin.” Another type of insecticide available to homeowners for the control of adult mosquitoes includes organophosphates (malathion). One should keep in mind these are broad-spectrum insecticides and should be applied at times and places where there is limited activity of other insects, such as honey bees, etc.

To control mosquitoes at the larval stage, there are products available called larvacides. Several of these contain a strain of bacteria that is toxic to the mosquito larvae after they ingest it. This bacteria, named Bacillus thuriengensis, or “Bti,” does not harm butterflies, bees, fish, frogs, or other non-target species; it is very specific to mosquitoes, midges, and black flies. It often comes in the form of granules and can be added to standing water.

There are several products and “gimmicks” on the market that are not effective in reducing mosquitoes, although they can be very effective in reducing your wallet. Some of these are: mosquito plants, bug zappers; consumption of garlic, vitamin B, and bananas (although there are other obvious health benefits), repellent bracelets and wristbands, ultrasonic devices and cell phone apps, and dragonfly mimics.

More information about mosquito control can be found at www.doh.state.fl.us, www.MyFloridaEH.com, or by visiting the UF/IFAS extension office.