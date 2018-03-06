Is your dog’s food unsafe?

Story submitted: FDA

A recent study has found that a drug used to euthanize animals has been found in several dog food products, prompting a recall. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is currently investigating potential contamination with the barbiturate pentobarbital in certain canned dog food products manufactured by the JM Smucker Company.

Pentobarbital is a barbiturate drug that is most commonly used in animals as a sedative, anesthetic, or for euthanasia.

According to the FDA, after learning about positive pentobarbital results in certain cans of Gravy Train dog food, JM Smucker initiated a withdrawal of various canned dog food products from its Gravy Train, Kibbles 'N Bits, Ol' Roy, and Skippy brands. The FDA's preliminary evaluation of the testing results of certain Gravy Train cans indicate that low levels of pentobarbital in the recalled products are unlikely to pose a health risk to pets. However, FDA states that pentobarbital should never be present in pet food, and products containing any amount of pentobarbital are considered to be adulterated.

Pets that eat pet food containing the pentobarbital drug can experience drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, nausea, nystagmus (eyes moving back and forth, jerking), and inability stand. Consuming high levels of pentobarbital can cause to a coma or even death.

Retailers were asked to remove the recalled pet food from their shelves and/or website and follow further specific instructions.

The JM Smucker Company has recalled multiple brands due to the potential contamination. The firm is withdrawing all units of certain products that were manufactured from 2016 to now. The withdrawn products were distributed to retailers nationwide.

The withdrawn products the firm provided to the FDA include:

• Gravy Train with T-Bone Flavor Chunks, 13.2-ounce can (UPC 7910052541)

• Gravy Train with Beef Strips, 13.2-ounce can (UPC 791052542)

• Gravy Train with Lamb & Rice Chunks, 13.2-ounce can (UPC 7910052543)

• Gravy Train with Chicken Chunks, 13.2-ounce can (UPC 7910034418)

• Gravy Train with Beef Chunks, 13.2-ounce can (UPC 7910034417)

• Gravy Train with Chicken Chunks, 22-ounce can (UPC 7910051645)

• Gravy Train with Beef Chunks, 22-ounce can (UPC 7910051647)

•Gravy Train Chunks in Gravy with Beef Chunks, 13.2-ounce can (UPC 7910034417)

•Kibbles ‘N Bits 12-can Variety Pack – Chef’s Choice American Grill Burger Dinner with Real Bacon & Cheese Bits in Gravy, Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Turkey Bacon & Vegetables in Gravy, 12 pack of 13.2-ounce cans (UPC 7910010377, 7910010378)

• Kibbles ‘N Bits 12-Can Variety Pack – Chef’s Choice Bistro Hearty Cuts with Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables in Gravy, Chef’s Choice Homestyle Meatballs & Pasta Dinner with Real Beef in Tomato Sauce, 12 pack of 13.2-ounce cans (UPC 7910010382, 7910048367, 7910010378)

• Kibbles ‘N Bits 12-Can Variety Pack – Chef’s Choice Homestyle Tender Slices with Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables in Gravy, Chef’s Choice American Grill Burger Dinner with Real Bacon & Cheese Bits in Gravy, Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Beef & Vegetables in Gravy, 12 pack of 13.2-ounce cans (UPC 7910010380, 7910010377, 7910010375)

• Kibbles ‘N Bits Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Beef & Vegetables in Gravy, 13.2-ounce can (UPC 7910010375)

• Kibbles ‘N Bits Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Turkey, Bacon & Vegetables in Gravy, 13.2-ounce can (UPC 7910010378)

• Kibbles ‘N Bits Chef’s Choice Homestyle Tender Slices with Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables in Gravy, 13.2-ounce can (UPC 7910010380)

• Ol’ Roy Strips Turkey Bacon, 13.2-ounce can (UPC 8113117570)

Skippy Premium Chunks in Gravy Chunky Stew, 13.2-ounce can (UPC 79100502469)

• Skippy Premium Chunks in Gravy with Beef, 13.2-ounce can (UPC 7910050250)

• Skippy Premium Strips in Gravy with Beef, 13.2-ounce can, (UPC 7910050245)

Dog owners should not feed their pets the recalled JM Smucker pet food. Consumers who purchased these products are asked to properly and safely dispose of the cans and/or contact the firm for information about returning the product. If you believe your pet consumed any of the recalled information and may be ill from eating the contaminated food, you should contact your veterinarian immediately.

For more information on what is recalled, you may go to fda.gov.