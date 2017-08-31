Dogwood Street upgrade underway

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

If you’re wondering about the closing of East Dogwood Street and the work that’s going on there, know that it’s all part of a major upgrade that’s intended to transform this section of downtown into a more pedestrian-friendly and picturesque area.

Scheduled to begin on Oct. 1, the project apparently got started early, with an expected completion date within 30 days.

Pyramid Excavation Inc., out of Havana, FL, is doing the work. Pyramid was the sole bidder, with a bid of $247,700. The Monticello City Council awarded Pyramid the contract on July 11.

As designed by engineer Rob Davis, of Dewberry-Preble Rish Engineering Inc., the plan calls for the conversion of East Dogwood into a one-way street going east.

Others of the planned improvements include the reconfiguration of the parking spaces, the installation of a new and wider sidewalk on the north side with decorative brick separations every 10 feet, and the placement of benches, bike racks and flowering trees.

The upgrade is a continuation of the improvements accomplished on West Dogwood Street last year, all part of a greater plan to make the city more attractive as a destination point.

Funding for the improvements is coming from the $360,000 that the city received from BP in 2015 as a result of the 2010 Gulf oil spill.