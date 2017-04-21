Dollar General robbed at gunpoint

LAZ ALEMAN

ECB Publishing

The Monticello Police Department (MPD) reports that on an armed suspect robbed the Dollar General Store on Thursday night, April 20.

According to the MPD, the suspect entered the Dollar General at 801 South Jefferson Street at 10:42 p.m. and forced the workers back inside with a firearm. Once inside, according to the MPD, the suspect demanded that the workers give him all the money.

The MPD reports that the workers placed an undisclosed amount in a bag and handed it to the suspect, who fled the premises on foot. Officers from the MPD and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call of the armed robbery immediately and set up a perimeter, as well as contacted the Jefferson Correctional Institution’s (JCI) K-9 unit, which quickly responded. Also providing assistance was the Florida Highway Patrol. The suspect, however, managed to escape.

The MPD describes the suspect as a thin, young black male between 5-10 and 6 feet tall. The suspect was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, blue jean pants, white tennis sneakers, black gloves and a black hood that covered his face.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the MPD at (850) 342-0150 or Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-876-8477.