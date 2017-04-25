Dollar General Robbery – Armed robber remains at large

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The suspect who robbed the Dollar General Store at gunpoint last week was still at large as of Monday, April 24, according to the Monticello Police Department (MPD).

The suspect, the MPD reports, entered the store on South Jefferson St. at 10:42 p.m. Thursday, April 20, and forced the workers back inside with a firearm. And once inside, he demanded that the workers “give him all the money.”

The MPD reports that the workers placed an undisclosed amount in a bag and handed it to the suspect, who fled the premises on foot. Officers from the MPD and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call of an armed robbery immediately and set up a perimeter, as well as requested the Jefferson Correctional Institution’s (JCI) K-9 unit, which responded soon after. The suspect, however, managed to escape.

Also providing assistance in the search was the Florida Highway Patrol.

The MPD describes the suspect as a thin, young black man between 5-10 and 6 feet tall. The suspect was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, blue jean pants, white tennis sneakers, black gloves and a black hood that concealed his face.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the MPD at (850) 342-0150 or Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-876-8477.