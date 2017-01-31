Dona (Tharpe) Connell 1930-2017

Dona Connell passed from this life on Friday, January 27, 2017, surrounded by her family at home. She was born in Fanlew, Florida in 1930 to Sallie and Fletcher Tharpe and lived in Jefferson County her entire life. She grew up with six brothers, two of which survive her, Annis Tharpe and Burtcham Tharpe.

Just three days prior to her passing, she and her husband, James Edgar Connell, marked their sixty-seventh wedding anniversary. She is also survived by two sons and their families: Wade (Jacquie) Connell and their children; Mandy (Jimmy) Chunn (Alyssa, Jordan and Peyton); Cody Connell; and Marshall (Monica) Connell (Harrison, Cheyenne) and her younger son, Aubrey (Phyliss) Connell and their children; Jason (Samantha) Connell, (Garrett, Asa) and Mark (Jennifer) Arnold (Grant, Hunter and Ryver) of Perry. Almost all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren live within a mile of her home.

During her lifetime, Mrs. Connell worked as a nurse’s aide, a school bus driver and a print operator at Rose Printing and in the House of Representatives. She loved the outdoors and was never too busy to take a child fishing. None of these, however, compared with the heart that she had as a wife, mother and grandmother.

Funeral services were be held on Monday, January 30, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Cody Pentecostal Holiness Church with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial followed on the family property on Limestone Road, in Wacissa.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308. The family would like to express their gratitude to Big Bend Hospice.

