Donna Gaye Brewer

Our dear mother, sister, cousin and friend Donna Gaye Fender Brewer died at her home in Monticello, Florida on April 16, 2017.

Donna was preceded in death by her beloved husband Hugh, parents Hubert and Maxine Fender, brother Steve Fender and sister Allison Cannon.

She is survived by her son Ben Allen Brewer, sister Anne Kirby (Johnny), cousins De’Ette Straley (Jeff), Linda Combs (Charles), Joyce Griner, Angela Ruff (Lenny), Charlotte O'Brien, Larry O' Brien, Jerry Smith (Betty Jean), Charlyn Sirmans (Steve), Janice Lybrand (Chuck), Teddy Smith and many nieces and nephews.

Donna was an accomplished salesperson with several companies in Savannah and the Atlanta area until she joined Hugh in their home-based business, Anchor Industrial, when their son was young. She poured much of herself into creating a full life for her family and was very active in Ben’s schools and extracurricular activities. She was so very proud of the young man he has become as a member of the Georgia National Guard.

Donna was full of life and a light in the lives of her family and friends. She loved spending time in her gardens, decorating and hosting friends in her eclectic home and traveling. She discovered an amazing talent for art and fused glasswork late in life and enjoyed working on projects with friends.

A memorial to celebrate her life will be scheduled soon in the North Georgia area. The family thanks Beggs Funeral Home of Monticello for their assistance.

