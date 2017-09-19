Don’t be trashy

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Jefferson County Solid Waste Department (JCSWD) is asking residents whose yards suffered hurricane damage not to haul the debris to the various collection sites around the county.

Rather, says JCSWD Director Beth Letchworth, property owners should cut up the trees and large limbs into six foot sections or shorter preferably and notify her department of the debris’ whereabouts.

“Place the piles next to the roadway, not on the roadway,” Letchworth advises. “Then call our department and give us your address. We will put you on the schedule.”

What has been happening since last week’s hurricane, Letchworth says, is that residents have been dumping wood debris at the sites indiscriminately, with some even dumping it outside the designated areas.

“There is so much debris filling up some of the sites to the point that our people can’t get in,” Letchworth says. “Some of the wood debris blocks the roadway. We can’t keep up with the trash pick-up.”

Compounding the problem, Letchworth says other residents may dump household garbage atop the debris, so that it becomes Class-I trash. Mixed Class-I trash has to be taken to the regional landfall for disposal at $43 a ton. Which can add up in costs, given the amount of the debris that is being dumped at the sites.

Whereas otherwise, Letchworth says, the department can take and pile the wood debris at the closed landfill off Tyson Road, where it can be counted for possible disaster reimbursement from the federal government.

County Coordinator Parrish Barwick underscores the point.

“We need to track the debris for hopeful reimbursement from storm related expenditures,” Barwick says. “When debris is just dumped without notice of address or origination, it is more difficult to request reimbursement.”

Letchworth says her department will pick up the wood debris as soon as possible after being notified, all things considered. Her department, she says, must dedicate mornings to picking up the regular garbage, but afternoons and weekends it will pick up debris until it’s all gone.