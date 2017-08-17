Don’t eclipse your vision

Chris Jones

ECB Publishing, Inc.

People across the country are preparing for the upcoming solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21. Beginning shortly after 1 p.m. on that day, the moon will begin to partially block the sun's light. It will continue to get darker for the next hour or so until 2:44 p.m. when the moon will block 88 percent of the sun's light. It will appear to be twilight for a few brief moments before the moon passes across the sun and the sunlight slowly returns to normal. The process will end shortly after 4 p.m.

The internet has been flooded with special glasses and devices used to watch the eclipse. Even with these devices, dangers are present. Madison county optometrist Dr. Melanie Hill wants individuals and parents alike to be aware of the dangers inherent to looking at the sun, even when it is eclipsed. She recently wrote the following:

There are serious risks associated with viewing a solar eclipse directly, even with the use of solar filter glasses. Everyone should keep that in mind if they or their children are considering this.

We have to keep in mind that some people will encounter the inability to control every aspect of this exercise. For instance, true solar eclipse glasses are made for adults, do not fit children well, and should not be used without direct parental supervision. If the solar glasses do not filter out 100 percent of the harmful ultra-violet rays, if they are not used absolutely perfectly, or should there be a manufacturing defect in any of them, this (could) result in permanent and irreversible vision loss for any exposed eye. Just like sunburn to the skin, the effects are not felt or noticed immediately. I have a great fear that I will have patients in my office on Tuesday, Aug. 22 who woke up with hazy, blurry vision, that I cannot fix. It is a huge risk to watch the eclipse even with the use of solar glasses. There is no absolutely safe way to do so other than on television.

The biggest danger with children is ensuring proper use without direct parental supervision. As the eclipse passes over many places, the moon will not block 100 percent of the sun. Because so much of its light is blocked by the moon, if one looks at it without full protection, it does not cause pain as looking at the sun does on a regular day. Normally if you try to look at the sun, it physically hurts and you can't see anything. During an eclipse, however, it is easier to stare for a bit....and even less than 30 seconds of exposure to a partially eclipsed sun, you can burn a blind spot right to your most precious central vision. With solar glasses you can't see ANYTHING except the crescent of light of the sun. Kids could have a tendency to want to peak around the filter to see what is actually going on up there. One failure, just one, where education and supervision fail, will have such a devastating consequence.

Please, please be safe. Watch it on television.