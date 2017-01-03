Don’t flush those expired RX drugs

Lynette Noirris

And don’t toss them in the garbage can either, please!

Both actions can have undesirable consequences. Flushing can contaminate groundwater, well water and septic systems, and tossing them in your household garbage means they can leach out into the soil in a landfill, or could fall into the hands of children, teens and others. Some prescription drugs are very powerful and can have disastrous effects on the health of someone they weren’t prescribed for.

This is the time of year when many people are cleaning out their closets and medicine cabinets, because they are on vacation and have the time, but they may find themselves at a loss when it comes to safely disposing of their old medications.

However, there are several organizations here in Jefferson County and Monticello that are organizing a RX Drug Take-Back Day. Details on the exact date and location are still in the planning stages, but these groups are shooting for a date in late February to give people plenty of time and notice.

Stay tuned to the Monticello News and Jefferson Journal for the exact date, time and location – we’ll publish these details as soon as they are finalized and include several reminders leading up to the date.

Until then, keep your bag or box of old or no longer needed prescriptions safely locked away.