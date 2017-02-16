Don’t flush those RX drugs

Here’s where to bring them for safe disposal

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

What to do with those old prescriptions – unused, expired, taking up space in the medicine cabinet….

But as tempting as it may be to toss them in the garbage or flush them down the toilet, don’t do it – there’s a better way coming this Saturday, February 18, to the Winn Dixie parking lot on South Jefferson Street.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, City of Monticello and Jefferson Communities Water System will have a large tent set up for “Operation Medicine Cabinet” from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., where you can bring your unwanted and expired prescriptions and turn them in for safe disposal.

Forgotten medicines left in cabinets pose public health and safety hazards. There’s the possibility they could end up in the wrong hands, especially those of family members or friends. Rates of prescription drug abuse, accidental poisonings and overdoses in the U.S. are alarmingly high, and studies show that a majority of these drugs come from the home medicine cabinet of a friend or family member.

Tossing them in the trash means they can be accidentally ingested by pets or children, or even stolen, not to mention leaching into the groundwater when they end up in a landfill, and flushing them down the toilet releases potentially harmful drugs (including hormones, antibiotics and pain medications) into the water system and the environment. Recent discoveries of abnormal fish in pharmaceutically polluted waters have raised concerns about damage to the ecosystem.

So this Saturday, while you’re out running your errands, simply drop off your unwanted drugs at Operation Medicine Cabinet. It’s safe, free, and anonymous. Just look for the big tent in the parking lot.