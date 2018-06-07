Don’t throw trash in my yard and then claim I never clean up

I have a message for George Pouliette.

Your recent letter to the editor caught my attention and I am extremely curious to know why exactly you consider Katie Hopkins to be a “Liberal” TV personality. Because all other evidence points to otherwise.

I, personally, had never heard of her, but a simple google search told me the following things:

She isn’t even American. In fact, she’s British.

In childhood, she aspired to be a colonel in the British military, and was involved in military organizations throughout her educational pursuits.

In 2014 she was a columnist for the Sun, who advertised her as “Britain’s most controversial columnist”, before she left the Sun for the online version of the Daily Mail - which is like the Inquirer when it comes to journalistic credibility.

She just happened to be fired from this job a few days after she appeared in Florida and praised the military, the NRA, and openly said that there is a “Muslim mafia” in Britain and claimed that the UK was racist against whites as a whole.

In 2015, she wrote an article that compared migrants to “cockroaches” and “feral humans”, and that they should be gunned down in the Mediterranean.

Her first husband was married to someone else when they met, and she admitted to having “stolen” him.

Multiple times, she and the publication that she worked for at the time have been sued for libel and had to pay out damages to people like a Muslim family she falsely accused of extremist links, Jack Monroe (a non-binary writer who campaigns against poverty), and a teacher.

In 2017 she was on a talk show on LBC, but was fired after making comments on twitter about the Manchester Arena bombing.

A few days later she appeared on FOX NEWS, saying she couldn’t talk about it but suggested that it was a part of “silencing” people with right-wing views.

She also made headlines in 2017 for traveling to Sicily and taking selfies with “Defend Europe,” a group of white supremacists who tried to hamper organizations like Doctors Without Borders from rescuing stranded refugees.

Hopkins supported the nomination of Donald Trump for president, citing criticism of him that called him an idiot and relating to him by stating that “I have often been called a deranged fool.”

And just this year (January of 2018), she joined The Rebel Media (a Canadian far-right website), who were involved in the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where Klansmen, Confederates and Nazis carried rifles, Confederate flags, and swastikas.

Just like you, she believes in the prevalence of “Liberal Media”, as in her first post on The Rebel Media, she wrote, “When so many platforms are under the control of the Saudis, tied to fickle commercial advertisers or beholden to special interests and religious lobbyists, it is a real thrill to find a place for us to speak without censorship.”

If you are so quick to critique this woman when you believe she is a “Liberal Personality”, then you should be quick to denounce her and everyone she is party to now. And next time you see a story on your favorite “unbiased” right-wing facebook, page, maybe check Snopes.com to see if what you are submitting to your local paper is even true. Because she made these comments in 2015, but recently they were reposted as fake news claiming she is a Liberal and NOT a far-right activist that shares many of your conservative views and would feel that you are on her side. I don't know if you consider The Guardian to be "liberal media", but it did cover her comments back in 2015 when she actually said them: www.theguardian.com/media/2015/jul/28/katie-hopkins-euthanasia-vans-old-people-sun.

It is the far-right that is willing to get press by expressing a desire to euthanize the elderly, NOT the liberals. So come back here and pick up YOUR trash, because I’m tired of looking at it.

Sincerely, Your friendly neighborhood fact-checker, Renee Jupiter