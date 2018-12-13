Doris Brown, 72, of Thomasville, GA, passed on Saturday, December 8, 2018. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15, at Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, with burial in Oakfield Cemetery. Viewing-visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at Tillman of Monticello.

A Monticello native, Ms. Brown was a 1964 graduate of Howard Academy High School. She retired as a Documents Specialist with the Florida Department of State after 37 years of service.

Survivors include her son, Jerome (Shavoka) Mays; brother, William (Debra) Brown; sister, Vera Brannan; five grandchildren: Shaddrick Norton, Michael D. Atkins, Henry Jr. II, Jashante and Kayria Mays, Alfonzo Spencer, Alfonza Spencer, Herlauni Taylor and Brianna Cambridge; son-in-law, Michael W. Atkins; sisters-in-law, Gloria W. Brown and Mary Louise Brown; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

