Doris R. Tillman

Mrs. Doris Richardson Tillman, 88, of Monticello, FL went Home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 13, 2018. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 20, at Bethel AME Church, in Monticello, with burial in Texas Hill Cemetery. Viewing-visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, at Tillman of Monticello.

A retired paraprofessional for Jefferson County Schools, she was a longtime member of Bethel where she served as Senior Choir President and volunteered in several other ministries. Her love will be treasured forever by her daughters, Gwendolyn Joyce T. Franck, Gail T. Jones and Kecia Tillman; six grandchildren, Steve T. (Lynette) Hall, Keonjala (Dustin) Randolph, Katrina Franck, Nyren Jones, Audrius and Kristopher Hawkins; sisters-in-law, Bessie T. Early, Almeda T. (Leroy Sr.) Montgomery and Dr. Willie T. Williams; three great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and loving friends. Mrs. Tillman was the widow of longtime Funeral Director William Tillman.

