Dorothy "Dot" Lawrence Wilson Barrington, 83, of Orlando, Fla., and formerly of Monticello, Fla., passed on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, at St. Rilla M.B. Church, with burial in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Lloyd, Fla. Viewing-visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, at Memorial M.B. Church. Tillman of Monticello is serving the family. Dot graduated high school in Starke, Fla., and was a longtime member of Mt. Zion AME Church. She was a teacher's aide at Jefferson Elementary School. Her love and legacy will live forever in the hearts of her daughter, Angela Barrington Austin; one raised as a son, John (Lizzie) Wilson; grandchildren, Lesley "Kricket" (Endia) Seabrooks and Brandon Frank Barrington; three great-grandchildren; several siblings, in-laws, other relatives and friends. Dot's husband, Frank, preceded her in death.

