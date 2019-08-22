Dorothy “Dot” Lawrence Wilson Barrington

Dorothy "Dot" Lawrence Wilson Barrington, 83, of Orlando, Fla., and formerly of Monticello, Fla., passed on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, at St. Rilla M.B. Church, with burial in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Lloyd, Fla. Viewing-visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, at Memorial M.B. Church. Tillman of Monticello is serving the family. Dot graduated high school in Starke, Fla., and was a longtime member of Mt. Zion AME Church. She was a teacher's aide at Jefferson Elementary School. Her love and legacy will live forever in the hearts of her daughter, Angela Barrington Austin; one raised as a son, John (Lizzie) Wilson; grandchildren, Lesley "Kricket" (Endia) Seabrooks and Brandon Frank Barrington; three great-grandchildren; several siblings, in-laws, other relatives and friends. Dot's husband, Frank, preceded her in death.

