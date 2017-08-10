Dorothy Virginia Brock, 35, passed away on August 3, 2017 in Tifton, GA.

Dorothy was born in Thomasville, GA on May, 4, 1982 to Peggy Dexter and Billy Brock, Sr.

Ms. Brock grew up in Monticello and loved going to races with her family. As a stay-at-home Mom, she spent her days taking care of her children.

She was the proud mother of five amazing children, Kelly Brock, J.D. McElveen, Catherine Underwood, Jazzman Baker, and Summer Baker. Her four siblings include, Houston Brock, Billy Brock Jr., Albert McNutt Jr., and Wavelene McElveen. Dorothy was also Nana to two grandchildren, Winter Garske and Damon Garske, and a wonderful aunt to 15 nieces and nephews.

