Downed tree causes wreck

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

A storm-toppled tree, early Wednesday morning, on South Salt Road near Turkey Scratch Road resulted in a truck wreck that nearly had tragic consequences.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, while a deputy and members of the Jefferson County Road Department and Fire Rescue were out checking the fallen tree that was blocking the road about 4:45 a.m. Wednesday,

June 7, a car-hauling truck coming from the south topped a nearby hill.

Spotting the several county vehicles pulled over on the right side of the road, the truck driver moved his vehicle into the left lane, only to realize that a deputy and a road worker were standing in that lane.

Reacting, the truck driver swerved back into the right lane, causing his truck to swipe the corner of the Road Department vehicle and jackknife into the fallen tree. The truck driver reportedly was uninjured.

Meanwhile, the deputy and road worker barely escaped injury or worst by jumping into the adjacent road ditch, where they sank into mud. Neither the deputy nor the road worker were injured, but they reported been missed by mere inches.

Emergency Management reports that the thunderstorms on Wednesday morning caused power outages to 1,363 residents. Besides the toppled tree at South Salt Road, EM reports another downed tree on St. Augustine Road and two to four inches of rainfall across the area. Other than for wet and muddy roads, however, the storms caused no great damage.