Downtown Monticello Christmas

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

Santa Claus, dressed in red and sitting beneath the boughs of a large Christmas tree; vendors selling gifts of wooden toys, sweet-smelling soaps, and handmade Christmas cards; children sipping on hot cocoa while adults enjoyed steaming cups of coffee; a parade of festive lights that traveled through the streets of Monticello — all this and more was part of the yearly Downtown Christmas festivities that took place on Friday, December 7.

This year, ‘Santa’ was Scotty Ebberbach, local business and historic homeowner of the Daffodale House. Children lined up on Dogwood Street to share their Christmas wishlist with Santa while their accompanying parents snapped a photo of the moment.

A new addition to this year’s Downtown Christmas was the Light Parade.

Lit with strings and garlands of twinkling Christmas lights, the parade was filled with participants from local churches, businesses, first responders and organizations, as walked or rode through the parade.

Other festivities included the Elizabeth Baptist Church choir, which sang traditional Christmas hymns and songs during the Downtown gathering; a special scavenger hunt game, which involved the various downtown businesses that had remained open during the event, and cups of hot chili, sold by the Boy Scouts Troop 803.

Downtown Christmas was hosted by Mainstreet Monticello, a local organization that strives to enhance the small town spirit amongst Monticello’s residents and business owners.