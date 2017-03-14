Dr. James Adams Obrecht, Jr.

Dr. James Adams Obrecht Jr., 56, passed away on March 8, 2017 in Perry, FL. Jim was born August 6, 1960 in Ames, Iowa to Mr. James Adams Obrecht, Sr. and Mrs. Mary Lenox Obrecht. Jim was a graduate of Ames High School where he played tuba in the high school band. He also graduated from the University of Alabama with a Bachelors Degree in Music Management, Mid America Baptist Seminary with a Masters of Divinity, and Luther Rice University with a Doctorate of Ministry. He was of the Baptist faith and was a member of First Baptist Church of Perry. He was a minister for 27 years and was a member of the Florida Southern Baptist Convention, and a former member of the Kiwanis Club. Jim pastored churches in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Florida and currently served as the Director of Missions for the Taylor and Middle Florida Baptist Associations. He had a passion for missions and went on several mission trips to Haiti. Jim was also an accomplished musician, playing both the piano and tuba. He was also a vocalist and led praise and worship in several of the churches he attended and pastored. In his spare time, he enjoyed going to the beach, watching Alabama football, fishing, playing cards, reading, and playing with his favorite dog "Charity." Jim was preceded in death by his father Jim Obrecht Sr. in 2014.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Mrs. Sandra Segner Obrecht; his mother, Mary L. Obrecht, of DeLand, FL; 1 brother, Michael Obrecht, and wife Julia, of Grand Rapids, MI; one sister, Jennifer Zhai, and husband Dongsheng "Robert," of Fort Dodge, IA, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Jim were held on Monday, March 13, 2017 at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Perry with Rev. Robert Dennison, Rev. David McMullen, Dr. Robert White, and Rev. Lewis Miller officiating. The family received friends from 1 - 2 p.m. prior to the service also at First Baptist Church of Perry. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Perry. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Taylor Baptist Association: P.O. Box 602, Perry, FL 32348 or the Middle Florida Baptist Association: P.O. Box 702 Madison, FL 32341.

