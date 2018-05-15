Dr. Robert “Bob” Sylvester, age 82, of Monticello, Florida passed away on May 12, 2018. Born in Pascagoula, Mississippi to Ellis P. and Beryl Sylvester, who along with his sister, Joan Ratcliff, preceded him in death. Dr. Sylvester is survived by his wife, of 56 years, Quay Sylvester; his children, Jennifer Sylvester of Tallahassee, FL; Robert Sylvester of Fountain, CO; Chuck Sylvester of Vienna, VA; sister, Susan Ruffin of Jackson, MS; along with his eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He attended Mississippi State University prior to transferring to Auburn University where he completed his degree in Veterinary Medicine, graduating in 1959. He then served as a Captain in the US Air Force. Upon his discharge, Dr. Sylvester started his veterinary practice in Bastrop, LA specializing in large and small animals, for the next 7 years. In 1969, he relocated his family to Brooksville, FL where he continued in practice for 17 years. After retiring from private practice, and moving to Tallahassee, he began working with the Department of Agriculture for the State of Florida, while continuing to increase his goat farming operation on his farm in Lloyd.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jefferson County Library.

