Driving too slow causes wreck

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Two out-of-county drivers involved in a traffic accident on the interstate last week equally contributed to the wreck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The accident, which occurred at 6:51 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, involved drivers Karlos Colon, 34, of Orlando, FL, and Paul McConnehey, 75, of Fitzgerald, GA.

McConnehey, according to the FHP, was traveling west on I-10 at about 30 mph, which is 40 mph below the posted speed limit and 20 mph below the minimum speed limit.

Also traveling west on the right lane behind McConnehey was Colon. Coming up on McConnehey’s vehicle, Colon attempted to change lane to avoid a collision. His truck, however, clipped the rear of McConnehey’s vehicle, causing the two vehicles to go into a spin.

McConnehey’s vehicle hit the guardrail and stopped. Colon’s rental truck, however, went through the guardrail and down the embankment, hitting a small tree before coming to a stop on the westbound entrance ramp. McConnehey received minor injuries and was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for treatment. Colon was uninjured.

The FHP issued traffic citations to both drivers, finding that each had contributed to the accident. The charges were for careless driving and impeding traffic, or going too slow.