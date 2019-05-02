Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

On Monday, April 29, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office's (JCSO) Drug Unit observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed as it headed south on US-27.

According to the report issued by the JCSO, the vehicle was stopped by Drug Unit officers and the driver of the vehicle was identified as Jaland Jennings, 22.

While conversing with Jennings, a strong odor of marijuana could be detected coming from within the stopped vehicle.

Due to the odor, the Drug Unit's Investigator Dustin Matthews and Investigator Corey Burrus were able to investigate the vehicle under the authority of a probable cause.

While searching the vehicle, the Drug Unit discovered 28 individual bags of crack cocaine, weighing approximately eight grams; five grams of marijuana; and a Glock pistol.

The items were recovered and Jennings was placed under arrest.

In addition to Jennings, a passenger, Jason Jennings, 36, was also placed under arrest after it was discovered that the marijuana belonged to him.

A third passenger was released on the scene.

Jaland Jennings was charged with possession with intent to sell a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a concealed firearm. Jason Jennings was charged with possession with intent to sell a controlled substance and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.

Both subjects were transported to the Jefferson County Jail where they were placed under a bond that was set at $3,000 per subject.