Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

On Monday, July 1, investigators with the Jefferson County Drug Unit conducted a traffic stop on a red Ford Mustang after observing the car driving with an expired vehicle tag.

The vehicle was stopped on North Jefferson Highway, and deputies made contact with the driver who was identified as Kesha Faircloth, 40, and the vehicle's passenger, Kristin Walker, 29.

According to the report provided by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO), the vehicle's occupants denied deputies the consent to search, so Investigator Dustin Matthews deployed K-9 Otis for a free air sniff of the vehicle's exterior.

During K-9 Otis' exterior sniff of the Ford Mustang, he provided his handler (Inv. Matthews) with positive alerts for the presence of illegal substance.

As the drug unit now had due cause, a search of the vehicle was conducted; during that search, 57 grams of methamphetamine, clear baggies commonly used for selling illicit drugs, a methamphetamine pipe, methamphetamine tablets,

three Buprenorphine pills, green marijuana and a black Digit Z scale were all found within the vehicle.

Both Faircloth and Walker were placed under arrest with the charges of trafficking crystal methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine tablets, possession of schedule III narcotics, possession of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.

Both subjects were transported to the Jefferson County Jail, where there Kesha Faircloth’s bond was set as $19,500 and Kristin Walker’s bond was set as $18,500.

Anyone who may have information on the illegal sales and trafficking of illegal narcotics with Jefferson county can contact the Jefferson County Drug Task Force at (850) 997-2523 or via Crime Stoppers at bbcsi.org.

All tips are kept confidential.