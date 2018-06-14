Drug Bust: Illegal narcotics in Wacissa

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

On Thursday, June 7, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office's (JCSO) Cpl. Boland and Investigator Matthews spearheaded a search at the home of Raymond T. Smith, of Wacissa.

Through probable cause, the JCSO had obtained a search warrant to conduct a thorough inspection of Smith's home in a bust for illegal narcotics. Within Smith's home, Cpl. Boland and Investigator Matthews' team uncovered various amounts of Xanax, ecstasy, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and synthetic marijuana as well as two firearms.

In Florida, it is illegal for a convicted felon to be in possession of a firearm unless the felon has had their civil rights and firearm authority restored by Florida's Clemency Board. Several live marijuana plants were discovered growing in the yard around Smith's home. Thus, Smith was arrested under the charges of cultivation, sale and possession of controlled substances and for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Smith was booked into the Jefferson County Jail, with bond being set at $147,000.