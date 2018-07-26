Drug Bust: Meth discovered

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Keir Johnson, 44, of Lamont, was arrested on Friday, July 20 by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO)'s Inv. Matthews on charges of driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance (Xanax) and possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.

According to the report issued by the JCSO, Inv. Matthews was patrolling the area of Lamont (U.S. 19 and U.S. 27), when he observed a gray Chevrolet pick up pass by his location, heading north.

The vehicle had its windows rolled up, but there were no visual obstructions, so Inv. Matthews was able to identify the driver as Keir Johnson, who Inv. Matthews knew from previous investigations.

Inv. Matthews was also aware, from prior contact, that Johnson's driver's license was suspended.

Upon identifying Johnson, Inv. Matthews conducted a Florida DAVID (Drivers and Vehicle Information Database) search on Johnson and also had dispatch confirm that Johnson's license was suspended.

Once he received confirmation, Inv. Matthews activated his blue lights and conducted a traffic stop on Johnson's vehicle.

Upon making contact with Johnson, the report states that Johnson appeared to be 'nervous' and was asking what she did wrong.

Inv. Matthews informed Johnson for the cause of his traffic stop (that she did not have a license), and Johnson informed Inv. Matthews that she was working on regaining her license.

At this point, Johnson was asked to step out of her vehicle, and was asked if there was anything illegal within the vehicle.

Johnson claimed there was no illegal substances within her pick up truck, but also refused to provide consent for a search due to the vehicle not belonging to her.

With the assistance of Taylor County's Cap. Cash and K9 Titan, a free air sniff was held on the exterior of the vehicle, and K9 Titan provided a positive alert to the passenger side door.

A search of the interior of the vehicle was then conducted, and a small, clear bag filled with .2 grams of methamphetamine was discovered, along with a second, larger bag of methamphetamine residue was discovered in Johnson's purse.

The purse also contained Johnson's medications, a black digital scale, and a silver spoon; further, xanax pills (four green bars and two white, half bars) were discovered in Johnson's wallet, folded up in brown paper.

Johnson was advised of the findings, and asked if she had anything else on her person; Johnson admitted to having another bag in her bra, and puled out a clear bag containing .5 grams of methamphetamine.

Johnson was escorted to the vehicle of Cpl. Trevor Boland, at which point Johnson advised that she believed she might have additional substances on her person, and she produced another clear, zip locked bag containing 8.3 grams of methamphetamine.

Johnson was placed under arrest for possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of Xanax, and driving with license suspended (with knowledge).

A field test was conducted on the methamphetamine at the Jefferson County Jail following Johnson's arrest, with the test returning back positive.