Drug Sweep at Jefferson Somerset

Ashley Hunter,

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Early morning on Friday, March 2, Jefferson Somerset Academy entered a code yellow. Units from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office pulled in through the gates, which were shut and locked behind them.

It wasn't a threat, but rather a drug sweep that had been arranged in advance by the sheriff's office and faculty at Jefferson Somerset.

The sweep included assistance from Taylor County, Madison County and Florida Highway Patrol K-9 units. Officers and K-9 squads combed the teacher and student parking lots before completely sweeping through the school. No corner was left undisturbed.

Therefore, the results were very positive, when according to Sheriff McNeill, no traces of illegal substances were found throughout the whole search.

With the success of the sweep, the JCSO has expressed their intent to do many more sweeps as requested by Jefferson Somerset Academy.