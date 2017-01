Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The R.J. Bailar Public Library is hosting an outdoors concert on January 14 at its location on South Water Street.

The Saturday afternoon event will include traditional Native American drumming performed by 'Drums of the Descendants,' a true native tribe.

The entertainment will begin at 12:45 p.m. outside if the weather is nice, inside if the weather is rainy.

All are welcome to come, enjoy, bring a friend and a chair or blanket.