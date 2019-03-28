Early voting starts March 30

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The election to fill the District 7 House of Representatives seat, left empty behind former Rep. Halsey Beshears, will begin with early voting on Saturday, March 30.

Since Jan. 8, District 7 has been without a representative in the House after Beshears was nominated by Gov. Ron DeSantis to be Florida's Secretary of the Department of Business and Professional Regulations when Gov. DenSantis' new administration took office at the beginning of the year.

Early voting will begin on Saturday, March 30 at 8:30 a.m. and end on Saturday, April 6 at 4:30 p.m., with the special election being held on Tuesday, April 9.

The April election will determine which one of the four republican candidates will go on to appear on the June general election ballot against the solitary democrat candidate, Ryan Terrell, of Tallahassee.

Jason Shoaf, of Port St. Joe; Lynda Bell, of Tallahassee; Mike Watkins, of Panacea; and Virginia Fuller, of Tallahassee, are the the four republicans looking to win the April election.

Florida's District 7 encompasses the counties of Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Jefferson, Lafayette, Liberty, Madison, Taylor and Wakulla, as well as parts of Leon County.

Due to the fact that Terrell is the only democrat candidate to be vying for the District 7 seat, there will be no special election primary for democrat voters; only republican voters will be able to vote in the April 9 special election session.

Democrats and republicans alike will be able to vote in the general election, which will take place on Tuesday, June 18.

For more information about voter precincts or the April election, visit the Jefferson County Supervisor of Elections office online at jeffersonvotes.com or in person at 380 W. Dogwood St., in Monticello.

Supervisor of Elections Marty Bishop and staff can also be reached at (850) 997-3348.