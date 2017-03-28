East Dogwood St. upgrade moving forward



Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The engineering design for the upgrade of East Dogwood Street is progressing rapidly, with the project expected to be ready to go out for bids by the end of this month.

Or so engineer Rob Davis, of Dewberry/Preble-Rish Engineering Inc., told the Monticello City Council recently.

Davis told the council on Tuesday, March 7, that the conceptual plan was 50 percent complete at that point and that he expected to advertise the project by month’s end.

“Construction could happen in April or May,” Davis said, adding that the drawing contained a great deal of details because of the need to identify all the utilities, conduits and access points in the area.

Exactly a month earlier, the council approved the task order giving Davis permission to prepare the project for bidding.

The conceptual plan, as Davis then presented it to the council, calls for the repaving of East Dogwood Street and its conversion into a one-way eastbound lane, along with the enhancement of its north side.

This north side upgrade includes the widening of the sidewalk, the installation of sidewalk decorative brick separations every 10 feet, and the placement of benches, bike racks and flowering trees at intervals.

The upgrade is a continuation of the improvements that the city started last year on West Dogwood Street. Those improvements included the conversion of an empty field into a landscaped parking lot, the construction of sidewalks and the installation of decorative lighting.

The two projects are part of a greater plan to make the city more attractive as a destination point.

Funding for the improvement is expected to come from the $360,000 that the city received from BP in 2015 as a result of the Gulf oil spill in 2010.

The BP money represented compensation for revenues the city lost as an indirect result of the spill, in terms of fewer travelers making purchases or staying in lodges here because of the overall downturn in tourism during the spill.