Easter Egg Hunt, April 14

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Join with Pastor John and Cathy Hicks on Sunday, April 14, for a communitywide picnic and Easter Egg Hunt.

The spring event will be held at 4 p.m. on the home grounds of Jay and Katrina Walton, 450 Carney Rd., in Monticello.

Drinks, hamburgers and hotdogs will be provided by the First United Methodist Church. All guests are asked to bring sides and desserts to share.

Egg hunters should bring one dozen filled plastic eggs and something to collect the eggs that they find.

Different age groups will hunt in different areas of the grounds. Older youth are invited to help hide the eggs and help the younger children with the hunt.

Bring chairs and blankets to sit on.

Call (850) 321-0126 with questions and concerns.