Easter Egg Hunt & Cook-Out Sunday

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

There will be a Community Easter Egg Hunt & Cook-Out this Sunday, April 9 at 4 p.m. at the home of Jay and Katrina Walton, 450 Carney Road. (Tturn east on Boston Highway. Go about 4.1 miles and turn right on Carney Road. The house is just a little over a ½ mile on the left.)

Make plans to attend and enjoy this wonderful event with your family and friends. Bring a friend, the fun begins at 4 p.m.

First United Methodist Church will supply the hamburgers and hot dogs. Guests are invited to bring your favorite side dishes to share. Bring your own chairs and blankets if you'd like.

Egg Hunters should bring a dozen stuffed, plastic eggs to share and include in the hunt, for the youngsters to find. There will be a different hunt for the different age groups, including teenagers. There will also be special prize eggs!

Even if you don’t have children or grandchildren, come and enjoy the afternoon of good fellowship and watch the action.

Call 850-321-0126 with questions and concerns. Or, email to Rev. John and Kathy Hicks at jandkhicks@aol.com.