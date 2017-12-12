Ecological park to improve

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Monticello Ecological Park on South Water Street should soon be seeing more improvements.

On Tuesday evening, Dec. 5, the Monticello City Council approved an agreement to receive $225,000 in funding from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) via the Recreational Trails Program.

Engineer Rob Davis, of Dewberry-Preble Rish Engineering Inc., told the council about the award, which he said was 20-80 percent grant. Meaning that the state would contribute $180,000 and the city would have to contribute the other $45,000.

The money, he said, would allow for the installation of a 1,200 sq. foot pavilion with picnic tables and grills and a prefabricated comfort station at the recreational facility.

The city, Davis explained, could make up its portion by contributing in-kind labor and materials to the project.

“The city will build the water and sewer lines to serve the comfort station,” Davis said.

Councilman Steve Rissman wondered about the upkeep of the comfort station. He wanted to know who was going to clean and maintain it.

“When you buy a boat, that’s the easy part,” Rissman said. “It’s how you’re going to maintain it that’s hard.”

He also had concerns that the facility might not attract the most law-abiding types.

Councilwoman Julie Conley shared Rissman’s concern about the upkeep of city properties, noting that city resources were already stretched thin trying to maintain what it already had.

Others council members, however, countered that the issue before the council was whether to accept the grant. The upkeep issue, they said, could be taken up at a later time.

In the end the council voted 4-1 to accept the grant, with Rissman voting again.

“Without the public safety factor, I won’t vote for it,” Rissman said.

The city applied for the grant about nine months ago.

The previous park upgrade was accomplished in 2014 with a $200,000 FDEP grant. Those improvements included the construction of the boardwalks and the installation of signage.

The 28-acre park was formerly part of a property that the Jefferson County School District owned. The city purchased the property in 2008 with a $200,000 grant, the first of three that the city has received from the state.

The park is open to the public and may be accessed from Water Street, near Seminole Street.