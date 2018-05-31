Eddie Thompson, Sr., 75, passed at Cross Landings on Friday, May 25, 2018.

Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 2, at Hickory Hill M.B. Church, with burial in the Church Cemetery. Viewing and visitation is Friday, 3 - 7 p.m., at Tillman of Monticello, (850) 997-5553.

Mr. Thompson was a deacon and usher at Hickory Hill and a retiree of Faircloth Construction Co. His love and legacy will be treasured forever by his loving wife, Callie Johnson Thompson; son, Eddie Thompson, Jr.; daughters, Sabrina and Carolyn Thompson; surrogate daughter, Louise Hawkins; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. As well as his sisters, Francis Hampton and Dorothy Ross; sisters-in-law, Alfreda Thompson, Henrietta Patrick, Vineva Payne, Lonnie Mae Lockett, Lynn (Gus Jr.) Kelly and Betty Mae (James) McFadden; brothers-in-law, Chester (Sylvia), Robert, Elder Jack (Doretha), Elder Walter and Elder Robert Lee (Debra) Johnson; and countless other relatives and friends.

