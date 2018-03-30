Edith Davis Holton, age 96, of Tallahassee, died March 18, 2018 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital in Beaufort, SC.

She was a native of Tallahassee, a homemaker and a member of Philadelphia P.B. Church in Tallahassee. She also had been an affiliate of Bethel A.M.E. Church in Tallahassee and the First Lady of Mount Zion A.M.E. Church in Lloyd during the early 1980's. Mrs. Holton had resided in St. Helen Island, SC. since 2010, due to declining health.

Survivors include her daughter, Betty Holton Bailey of St. Helen Island, SC; several members of her extended family, and special friends, the Bassa Family whom she and her late husband, Rev. Phillip Holton, visited in Lloyd on numerous occasions. Funeral services were held March 24, 2018 at 11:00 am, at Philadelphia P.B. Church in Tallahassee. Burial followed at Greenwood Cemetery.

Strong & Jones Funeral Home of Tallahassee was in charge of arrangements. Submitter: Rosa Bassa (a 38 year acquaintance and friend)

